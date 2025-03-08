Russian strikes on Ukraine kill at least 11, Kyiv says

At least 11 people were killed and 30 wounded, including five children, in Russian missile and drone attacks on Ukraine's eastern city of Dobropillia overnight, Ukrainian Interior Ministry said on Saturday.

Another three civilians were killed in a drone attack on the Kharkiv region in the northeast, the ministry added. The ministry said Russian forces attacked Dobropillia with ballistic missiles, multiple rockets and drones, damaging eight multistory buildings and 30 cars.

"While extinguishing the fire, the occupiers struck again, damaging the fire truck," the ministry said on the Telegram Messenger.

he ministry published photos of partially destroyed buildings engulfed in fire and rescuers removing rubble from the buildings.

Dobropillia, home to about 28,000 people before the war, is in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine, 22 kilometers from the front-line north of the key hub of Pokrovsk, which the Russian troops have been attacking for weeks.

The ministry also said at least three were killed and seven injured in a separate drone attack on Kharkiv region overnight. Ukrainian military said Russia attacked Ukraine overnight with two Iskander-M ballistic missiles and one Iskander-K cruise missile as well as 145 drones.

They said air forces shot down one cruise missile and 79 drones. The military said another 54 drones did not reach their targets likely due to electronic countermeasures.