Russian TV: Detained Ukrainian Sailors Taken to Moscow Prisons

MOSCOW —
Russia has transported 24 Ukrainian sailors captured off the coast of Crimea at the weekend to prison facilities in Moscow, Russian channel TV Rain reported on Friday.
Twenty-one of the men are being held in the Lefortovo remand prison in Moscow and three who were wounded during their capture are in a hospital wing of a jail, the channel reported, citing a public body that monitors prisons.