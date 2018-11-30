Accessibility links

Russian TV: Detained Ukrainian Sailors Taken to Moscow Prisons

An entrance of the Lefortovo prison, in Moscow, Russia, Nov. 30, 2018.

MOSCOW — 

Russia has transported 24 Ukrainian sailors captured off the coast of Crimea at the weekend to prison facilities in Moscow, Russian channel TV Rain reported on Friday.

Twenty-one of the men are being held in the Lefortovo remand prison in Moscow and three who were wounded during their capture are in a hospital wing of a jail, the channel reported, citing a public body that monitors prisons.

