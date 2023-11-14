Russian UN Envoys Rejects Western Criticism of Ukraine War, Dissident Crackdown

Western countries Monday repeatedly called on Russia to end domestic repression of dissident voices and end its war in Ukraine — and human rights violations related to it — as Russia came under a regular review at the U.N.'s top rights body.

A delegation from Moscow, led by State Secretary and Deputy Justice Minister Andrei Loginov, defended Russia's right to ensure law and order by restricting some forms of protest or voices that might threaten domestic security. He also said Russia's “special military operation” in Ukraine had “no relation to the subject matter" at issue in the review.

Monday's 3 1/2-hour hearing in Geneva was part of an exercise known as the universal periodic review, or UPR, which all U.N. member states face about every four or five years in connection with the U.N.-backed Human Rights Council.

Russia came under widespread international condemnation after President Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion of Ukraine in February last year. Two separate teams of U.N.-backed investigators have been commissioned to investigate both rights abuses carried out in Ukraine and domestically in Russia.