Russian Video Shows Commander Ukraine Claimed to Kill

Russia on Tuesday released a video showing Adm. Viktor Sokolov, commander of the Russian Black Sea fleet, a day after Ukraine claimed to have killed him in a missile strike.

Sokolov was shown joining the meeting by video as Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu held talks with a group of commanders.

It is not clear when the video was recorded.

Ukraine’s special forces said Tuesday they were “clarifying the information” after Russia published its video “with Sokolov allegedly alive.”

Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov told CNN on Tuesday that Sokolov should not be in Crimea since the area is Ukrainian territory occupied by Russia.

“So, if he is dead, it is good news for everybody that we are continuing to de-occupy our territory,” Umerov said.

Ukraine’s special forces said Monday that Sokolov was among those killed in a missile attack last week that hit the headquarters of Russia’s Black Sea fleet in Crimea’s Sevastopol port.

