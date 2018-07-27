Russia's Putin says He Invited Trump to Moscow

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday he had invited U.S. President Donald Trump to Moscow and that both he and Trump were ready for further summits, but that conditions needed to be right for a meeting to take place.

Putin and Trump met in Helsinki last week at a summit, but Trump faced a storm of criticism back home for his handling of the meeting.



Speaking to reporters at a summit of BRICS countries in South Africa, Putin said telephone calls between Moscow and Washington were insufficient and that both sides needed to meet to talk about issues like the Iran nuclear deal and global

conflicts.



