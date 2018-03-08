Samsung S9 Has Great Camera - Just Like Other Phones

Samsung's new Galaxy S9 phone has a darn-good camera.



But other top-end phones also have darn-good cameras. Technology in smartphones has improved to the point that it's really hard to tell the difference.



The S9 outperforms its rivals in many test shots. The evening sky is darker, for instance, with less distortion. But usually there's little obvious difference beyond color variation, which is subject to personal tastes.



The most distinctive feature in Samsung's new camera is super-slow-mo video. People appear frozen as they jump. It's a gimmick, but potentially fun.



The phone comes out March 16 with a U.S. starting price of $720 through Samsung and T-Mobile and nearly $800 through the other major U.S. carriers.