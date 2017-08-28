Samsung's Lee Appeals Bribery Case Ruling

An attorney for Samsung Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong filed an appeal Monday in the bribery case for which Lee was sentenced last week to five years in prison.

The lawyer filed the appeal at Seoul Central District Court, which in addition to the bribery charge also found Lee guilty of embezzlement, sheltering assets overseas, concealing profit from criminal acts and perjury.

Lee has denied any wrongdoing.

The court said the 49-year-old Lee offered $38 million in bribes to four entities controlled by Choi Soon-sil, a close friend of former president Park Geun-hye, in exchange for government support for a merger deal that strengthened Lee's control over Samsung and its flagship Samsung Electronics at a crucial time.

The court also said the amount included $6.4 million to sponsor the equestrian career of Choi's daughter.

Park, who was removed from office earlier this year as a result of the scandal, is also on trial, as is Choi.