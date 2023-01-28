San Francisco Releases Video of Attack on Nancy Pelosi’s Husband

Video of the October hammer attack on Paul Pelosi, the husband of former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, was released Friday.

In the police body camera footage, Pelosi, 82, and his alleged assailant, David DePape, answer the door when police arrive at the Pelosi home in San Francisco. Each man has a hand on opposite ends of a hammer.

Struggling for control of the hammer, shortly after the police arrive, DePape, 43, is seen swinging the hammer above Pelosi’s head before he brings the hammer down to hit Pelosi. The police rush into the house when the men struggle for control of the hammer, but police bodycam footage does not capture the actual blow to Pelosi’s head. Instead, it shows Pelosi passed out on the floor and the police subduing DePape.

The San Francisco’s district attorney’s office had refused to release the evidence that was presented in court recently, but a coalition of news agencies filed a motion to gain access to the evidence.

In addition to the video, other items released Friday included Pelosi’s cautious call to 911 seeking help in the presence of DePape, who can be heard in the call telling Pelosi what to say.

Surveillance footage of DePape breaking into a rear entrance of the Pelosi residence, the police bodycam footage and the audio of DePape’s interview with police were also released.

DePape has been jailed without bail and is facing charges of attempted murder, elder abuse, and assaulting an immediate family member of a federal official.

Nancy Pelosi said Friday that she had “absolutely no intention” of watching the footage of the attack.

Some information in this report came from The Associated Press.