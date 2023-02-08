Sanders: Biden Administration 'Hijacked by the Radical Left'

Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders drew a contrast between Republicans and what she called a failure of the Biden administration and Democrats as she gave the Republican response Tuesday night to President Joe Biden's State of the Union address.

"The dividing line is no longer between right or left," Sanders said. "The choice is between normal or crazy."

She said Democrats want to rule Americans with more government control and called for a commitment to the "timeless American idea that government exists not to rule the people but to serve the people."

Sanders, who previously served as White House press secretary during the administration of former President Donald Trump, said the current administration "has been completely hijacked by the radical left."

She further accused Biden of not doing enough to secure the country's border and said Biden's "refusal to stand up to China is dangerous and unacceptable."

Biden said in his speech that he would work with China in ways that advance American and world interests, and that if China threatens U.S. sovereignty, "we will act to protect our country."