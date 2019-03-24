Sandhill Cranes Spread Their Wings, Rest a Spell in US Midwest

One of the world's greatest migrations pauses every March in one humble place, central Nebraska's flat landscape full of cornfields, located in the middle of the United States. While people may fly over or drive through the area at high speeds on Interstate Highway 80, sandhill cranes stop to appreciate the adjacent wide, braided channels of the shallow Platte River to roost and feed. Last year, a record 1 million of the lanky, playful birds -- about 85 percent of the world's population -- stopped on their northward migration.

