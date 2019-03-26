Saudi Arabia Denounces US Recognition of Golan Heights as Israeli Territory

Saudi Arabia denounced U.S. President Donald Trump's recognition of Israel's 1981 annexation of the Golan Heights, a statement released by the Saudi Press Agency said early on Tuesday.

"Attempts to impose fait accompli do not change the facts," the statement said. It said the Golan Heights was an "occupied Syrian Arab land in accordance with the relevant international resolutions."

"It will have significant negative effects on the peace process in the Middle East and the security and stability of the region," it said.

​Trump, with visiting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu looking over his shoulder during a visit to Washington, signed a proclamation on Monday officially granting U.S. recognition of the Golan Heights as Israeli territory.

Israel seized the Golan Heights from Syria in the 1967 Middle East War and annexed it in 1981 in a move not recognized internationally.

The Saudi Press Agency report described Monday's declaration as a clear violation of the United Nations Charter and of international law.