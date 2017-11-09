Saudi Arabia Detains 208 People in Corruption Probe

Saudi Arabia's attorney general is confirming the country has detained 208 people in a wide corruption probe and estimates more than $100 billion had been embezzled over many years.



In a statement Thursday, Saud al-Mojeb said seven of the people detained had been released without charge, but the other 201 remain in custody. Around 1,700 bank accounts also were frozen by the government.

Critics of the government say the probe is aimed at purging top Saudi government officials and sidelining rivals as 32-year-old Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman heads the newly formed anti-graft commission.



"Based on our investigations over the past three years, we estimate that at least $100 billion has been misused through systematic corruption and embezzlement over several decades," the statement read.



The government did not name any of the people who have been detained during the probe, citing privacy concerns.