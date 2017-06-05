Saudi Arabia, Egypt, UAE, Bahrain Cut Diplomatic Ties with Qatar

Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt each announced Monday the cutting of diplomatic ties with Qatar, accusing it of supporting terrorism.

The countries made the separate moves in short succession, saying they would withdraw their diplomatic staff from Qatar and cut air and sea traffic to the country.

Saudi Arabia, which leads a coalition of nations fighting in support of Yemen's government, also said Qatar's forces would be withdrawn from that fight.

The Saudi state-owned SPA news agency said Qatar "embraces multiple terrorist and sectarian groups aimed at disturbing stability in the region, including the Muslim Brotherhood, ISIS and al-Qaida, and promotes the message and schemes of these groups through their media constantly."

There was no immediate reaction from Qatar, but in the past it has denied supporting terrorism.

The U.S. military's Central Command maintains a large presence at the al-Udeid Air Base in Qatar.