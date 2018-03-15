Saudi Prince Likens Iran's Ruler to Hitler

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman likened Iran's supreme leader to Adolf Hitler and said Saudi Arabia will quickly develop a nuclear bomb if Iran does the same.

"Saudi Arabia does not want to acquire any nuclear bomb, but without a doubt if Iran developed a nuclear bomb, we will follow suit as soon as possible," Prince Mohammed said in an interview scheduled to air this Sunday on CBS's 60 Minutes.

In a preview released Thursday, the 32-year-old heir to the Saudi throne also said Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei's comportment is similar to Hitler's during the rise of Nazi Germany.

"He wants to create his own project in the Middle East very much like Hitler who wanted to expand at the time. Many countries around the world and in Europe did not realize how dangerous Hitler was until what happened, happened. I don't want to see the same events happening in the Middle East," he said.

When asked if Saudi Arabia's centuries-old rivalry with Iran is a factor in the current rift between the two countries, Prince Mohammed said, "Iran is not a rival to Saudi Arabia. Its army is not among the top five armies in the Muslim world. The Saudi economy is larger than the Iranian economy. Iran is far from being equal to Saudi Arabia."

Saudi Arabia, governed by a Sunni monarch, has accused Iran of financing militia operations to weaken Arab states. Iran, a Shi’ite theocracy, has denounced the Saudis for supporting Sunni militant groups. Their attempts to dominate the region has placed them on opposite sides of conflicts in Iraq, Syria and Yemen that have claimed the lives of hundreds of thousands of people and forced the displacement of millions of others.