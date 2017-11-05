Saudi King, Trump Talk about Intercepted Missile

Saudi Arabian state media say the country's military has intercepted a ballistic missile fired from Yemen and aimed at the King Khalid International Airport northeast of Riyadh.

Iran-backed Houthi fighters in Yemen have claimed responsibility for the missile, which was intercepted by Saudi forces Saturday.

Saudi authorities said the missile caused no casualties or major damage. The Houthis said they were targeting the airport.

The White House said President Donald Trump talked to Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud about the intercepted missile.

Trump, blaming Iran for the missile attack on Riyadh, told reporters on board Air Force One Sunday while flying to Japan, "A shot was taken by Iran, in my opinion, at Saudi Arabia. And our system knocked it down," a reference to the Patriot missile batteries Saudi Arabia purchased from the U.S. "That's how good we are. Nobody makes what we make and now we're selling it all over the world."

Saudi Arabia is leading a mission in Yemen to eliminate the Houthi forces, but the violence has begun to spill over the border.

In July, the Saudis shot down a ballistic missile from Yemen near Mecca, a month before Muslims began their annual pilgrimage to the city.