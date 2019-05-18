Saudi Crown Prince, Pompeo Discuss Mideast Developments

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman discussed regional developments, including efforts to strengthen security and stability, in a phone call with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, the Saudi Media Ministry tweeted on Sunday.

The announcement came hours after Saudi Arabia's King Salman invited Persian Gulf and Arab leaders to convene emergency summits to discuss the implications of this week's attacks against the kingdom and neighboring United Arab Emirates, the Foreign Ministry said.

The meetings are set for May 30 in Mecca, the ministry said on Twitter.

Four commercial ships were sabotaged off the coast of the United Arab Emirates on May 12, and two days later drones attacked oil installations west of the Saudi capital, Riyadh.