Saudi, Iranian Foreign Ministers to Meet During Muslim Holy Month of Ramadan

In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, Wang Yi, China's most senior diplomat, center, presides over a closed meeting between leaders from Iran and Saudi Arabia in Beijing, March 11, 2023.

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud and his Iranian counterpart, Hossein Amirabdollahian, have agreed to meet during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, the Saudi state news agency SPA said early on Monday.

Both ministers spoke by phone for the second time in a few days, SPA said.

"During the call, a number of common issues were discussed in light of the tripartite agreement that was signed in the People's Republic of China. The two ministers also agreed to hold a bilateral meeting between them during the ongoing month of Ramadan," SPA said.

Earlier this month, Iran and Saudi Arabia agreed to revive relations after years of hostility that had threatened stability and security in the Gulf and helped fuel conflicts in the Middle East from Yemen to Syria.

