Saudi Prosecutor Requests Death Sentence for Khashoggi Killing

Saudi Arabia’s public prosecutor has requested the death penalty for five suspects in the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

The Washington Post columnist and critic of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was killed October 2 after visiting the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, Turkey.

A spokesman for the prosecutor’s office said Thursday that Khashoggi was given a lethal injection and after he died his body was dismembered.

Saudi officials have given numerous explanations since Khashoggi went missing, including saying that he actually left the consulate on his own, that he died after a fight, and then saying he was killed during a “rogue operation.”

The prosecutor said the death sentences were recommended for five people “charged with ordering and committing the crime,” while six others who have been charged in connection with the killing should receive “the appropriate sentences.”

Saudi Arabia is also asking for Turkey’s help in providing evidence and information from its investigation.

Turkey has been slowly releasing details during the past month. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan alleges the order to kill Khashoggi came from the “highest levels” of the Saudi government.

Saudi officials have denied the crown prince was involved.