Yemen's armed Houthi movement launched a missile at storage tanks belonging to oil giant SaudiAramco in Saudi Arabia's southwestern Jiza n province on Wednesday, said Yemeni state news agency Saba, which is controlled by the group.

Saudi air defenses shot down a missile in the skies above the province, the kingdom's official TV channel Ekhbariya reported minutes before the Yemeni claim.

There was no immediate comment from Aramco on the incident.