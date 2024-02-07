Scholarships Open Doors for Student Aiming to Study in US

International students face special challenges when navigating life in the U.S., writes Roshni Rao, executive director of doctoral and postdoctoral career design at Johns Hopkins University.

To manage, she writes, it's crucial that students engage in active self-advocacy, not just adaptation.

"Understanding and articulating our needs while making informed decisions becomes paramount when navigating the complex terrain of building a career in a new country," she writes. "This isn’t a luxury; it serves as the guiding compass that keeps us oriented and propels us forward in these uncharted waters, far from the security of our familiar shores."

