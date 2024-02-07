Student Union
Scholarships Open Doors for Student Aiming to Study in US
The Indian Express has an article outlining some of the benefits of studying abroad and offers a list of programs and scholarships for student planning to study in the United States.
Read the story here. (January 2024)
International MBA Students Offer Tips for Success
Poets & Quants, a website centered on graduate business education, talked to international MBA students in the U.S. about achieving success.
Here's what they said. (January 2024)
Self-Advocacy a Key Skill for International Students, Expert Says
International students face special challenges when navigating life in the U.S., writes Roshni Rao, executive director of doctoral and postdoctoral career design at Johns Hopkins University.
To manage, she writes, it's crucial that students engage in active self-advocacy, not just adaptation.
"Understanding and articulating our needs while making informed decisions becomes paramount when navigating the complex terrain of building a career in a new country," she writes. "This isn’t a luxury; it serves as the guiding compass that keeps us oriented and propels us forward in these uncharted waters, far from the security of our familiar shores."
Read the full story here. (January 2024)
International Students Should Use the US Financial Aid Form
The recently overhauled Free Application for Federal Student Aid, or FAFSA, doesn’t give many international students federal money.
But it can be used to apply for many other kinds of aid, including merit scholarships. Jennifer Calonia explains in Forbes Advisor (January 2024)
Bank Accounts for International Students in US: What to Know
AzEdNews.com takes a look at money matters for international students in the U.S., including how to open an account and what kinds of accounts are available.
Get the full story here. (January 2024)