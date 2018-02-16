School Shooting Timeline of Events as issued by Broward County Sheriff's Office

2:06 pm Uber picks up suspect.

2:19 pm Uber drops off suspect at Stoneman Douglas High School.

2:21:18 pm Suspect enters East stairwell of Building 12 with rifle inside a black, soft rifle case.

2:21:30 pm Suspect exits stairwell with rifle removed from the rifle case.

2:21:33 pm Suspect has rifle ready and begins shooting into four rooms and then returns to two of the rooms.

Suspect then takes West stairwell to 2nd floor and shoots victims in another room.

2:24:39 pm Suspect takes the East stairwell to the 3rd floor.

2:27:37pm Suspect enters 3rd floor stairwell, drops rifle and backpack and runs down the stairs.

2:28:35 pm Suspect exits Building 12 and runs west towards the tennis courts and then heads south.

2:29:51 pm Suspect crosses field and runs west with others who are fleeing the area.

2:50 pm Suspect arrives at the Walmart, enters the store and buys a drink at the Subway (a fast food store), then leaves on foot.

3:01 pm Suspect goes to McDonalds, sits down for a short time, and then leaves on foot.

3:41 pm Suspect is detained by police officers in Coral Springs, FL, where he is positively identified and taken into custody.