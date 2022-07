Officials in India say at least 20 passengers, including schoolchildren, have died in an accident in India’s Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district.

Authorities say the bus fell into a gorge.

Emergency workers have reached the scene and the injured are being transported to a nearby hospital.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted on Twitter that the accident was “heart-rending” and that he hopes “those injured recover at the earliest.”

Photos from the scene show a heavily damaged bus.