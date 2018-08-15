3 Scientists Share $500,000 Prize for Work on Cancer Therapy

Three scientists will share a $500,000 medical prize for their studies of the immune system that have led to innovative treatments for cancer, HIV and other diseases.

The recipients of the annual Albany Medical Center Prize in Medicine and Biomedical Research were announced Wednesday. They are being recognized for their research in immunology and the translation of their ideas into effective therapies and often cures for diseases including metastatic melanoma, lung cancer and leukemia.

The recipients are: James Allison of the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center; Dr. Carl June of the Perelman School of Medicine, University of Pennsylvania; and Dr. Steven Rosenberg of the National Cancer Institute.

They will receive the award at a ceremony Sept. 26 in Albany, New York.