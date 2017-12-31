Seaplane Crash Kills Six Near Sydney Harbor

A seaplane crashed into a river in Sydney on Sunday, killing six people ahead of the city’s New Year’s Eve celebrations at the harbor.

Police said they did not know the cause of the crash, nor the identities of the five passengers, but were speaking with several witnesses. The pilot was the sixth victim.

Several Australian media reported that four of the victims were British nationals, although that was not immediately confirmed by police. In London, the Foreign Office said its officials were in contact with local authorities in Sydney.

The plane, which belonged to Sydney Seaplanes, was on a “wine and dine” sightseeing flight when it crashed into the Hawkesbury River on Sunday afternoon. New South Wales police say divers recovered the bodies of all six victims a few hours later.

The Australian Transport Safety Bureau said it would investigate the incident.