Search, Rescue Missions Halted in Brazil's Dam Burst

Brazilian officials halted search operations Sunday for hundreds of people still missing after a mudslide caused by a dam burst amid fears of a possible second dam breach.

Firefighters instead shifted focus to evacuate more residents in the southeastern city of Brumadinho, warning that a second dam, also owned by mining company Vale, was at risk of breaching.

At least 37 people have been confirmed dead following Friday's dam burst, which caused a mudslide over hundreds of mine workers who were eating lunch. Roughly 250 employees of the mine are still missing and feared dead.

Brazilian judicial authorities have frozen some $3 billion of mining giant Vale's assets since Friday. The company has also been hit with multiple fines as it comes under scrutiny for regulatory violations and pollution in the wake of the disaster.

The accident recalls a similar disaster in 2015, when another mining dam broke in the same state of Minas Gerais, killing 19 people. That dam was also administrated by Vale, along with Australian mining company BHP Billiton. The 2015 dam collapse released millions of tons of toxic iron waste along hundreds of kilometers, causing what is considered Brazil’s worst-ever environmental disaster.