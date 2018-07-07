Search Resumes for Missing From Sunken Thai Boat 

Rescuers in Thailand have re-launched a search for 23 missing tourists, most of them Chinese, following the sinking of their tour boat in a storm off the southern Thai resort island of Phuket.

The death toll rose to at least 33 Friday after the navy sent divers to the wreck.

Divers described heartbreaking scenes from the wreck of bodies of children found in the arms of their mothers.

"It's very difficult to see," diver Philip Entremont said Saturday before resuming the search, "but the best thing to do ... is to bring back the bodies to their families."

The boat was carrying 105 people, including 93 tourists, 11 crew and one tour guide when it capsized after being hit by five-meter waves Thursday off Thailand's southern coast. At least 12 people have been hospitalized.

Boat captain Phoenix Somjing Boontham said debris got into the drainage engine after the first wave pounded the boat and that the system "was not fast enough to keep the boat steady. Then more waves hit rapidly, the boat leaned to one side and then it capsized," the captain added.

A second boat capsized off Phuket earlier Thursday. Officials said all 42 people on board, Chinese and European tourists, were rescued.

Severe weather in the area is expected until next Tuesday, and Governor Norraphat Plodthong said Phuket officials have alerted the public about the storms.

Phuket is a popular attraction for foreign tourists. Thirty-five million tourists are expected to visit Thailand this year.