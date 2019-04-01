Accessibility links

Second Guatemalan Child Dead in US Custody Had Flu, Infection

  • Associated Press
FILE -Catarina Gomez Alonzo writes into the cement of her brother's tombstone after his burial at the cemetery in Yalambojoch, Guatemala, Jan. 27, 2019.

GUATEMALA CITY — 

Guatemalan authorities say an 8-year-old boy in custody of the U.S. border patrol on Christmas Eve died of the flu and a bacterial infection.

Oscar Padilla is Guatemalan consul in Phoenix, Arizona. He said Monday that the autopsy report of Felipe Gomez Alonzo was delivered in recent days.

The report found traces of bacteria in the boy's lungs, liver, spleen and adrenal glands. It says he suffered a rapid, progressive infection that led to multiple organ failure.

Gomez was the second Guatemalan migrant child to die in U.S. custody in December.

An autopsy released Friday on the other child, 7-year-old Jakelin Caal Maquin, found that she too died from a bacterial infection.

