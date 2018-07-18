Secret Service Agent Dies on Overseas Trip

U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump are mourning a Secret Service agent, who died in Scotland this past week during their recent trip to Europe.

The president and first lady Wednesday headed to Joint Base Andrews on Wednesday to pay their respects to 42-year-old Nole Remagen. The agent's body was due to arrive there later in the afternoon. A statement from the president says Remagen suffered a stroke and died Tuesday, surrounded by family and Secret Service colleagues.

“Our hearts are filled with sadness over the loss of a beloved and devoted Special Agent, husband, and father,” the statement read. “We grieve with them and with his Secret Service colleagues, who have lost a friend and a brother.”

Remagen had worked in the Secret Service, a law enforcement agency tasked with protecting the first family and other U.S. leaders, for 19 years. He also served with the U.S. Marine Corps for five years.

“Prayers for the Remagen family. We are all forever grateful for the service and sacrifice of the men and women of the United States Secret Service, some of the greatest and bravest people in the country,” White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders tweeted Wednesday.

News reports say Secret Service personnel are remaining with the body until burial. Remagen is survived by his wife and two young children.