Secret Service shoots man near White House

Police in Washington are investigating the shooting of a man Sunday by U.S. Secret Service personnel near the White House.

A Secret Service spokesperson said a day before the shooting, police had shared information about “a suicidal individual” who may have been traveling to Washington from the state of Indiana.

Secret Service personnel spotted the person’s car near the White House and someone matching the person’s description walking in the area.

The spokesperson said the person brandished a firearm as officers approached, and that Secret Service personnel fired shots during “an armed confrontation.”

Authorities have not identified the person who was taken to a local hospital after being shot.

No Secret Service personnel were injured, the agency said.

President Donald Trump was in Florida at the time of the shooting.

Some information for this story was provided by The Associated Press and Reuters