Select List of Winners of 2023 Tony Awards

David Stone and members of the company of "Kimberly Akimbo" accept the award for best musical at the 76th annual Tony Awards on June 11, 2023, at the United Palace theater in New York.
New York — 

Best musical: "Kimberly Akimbo"

Best play: "Leopoldstadt"

Best revival of a musical: "Parade"

Best revival of a play: "Suzan-Lori Parks' Topdog/Underdog"

Best performance by an actress in a leading role in a musical: Victoria Clark, "Kimberly Akimbo"

Best performance by an actor in a leading role in a play: Sean Hayes, "Good Night, Oscar"

Best performance by an actress in a leading role in a play: Jodie Comer, "Prima Facie"

Best book of a musical: "Kimberly Akimbo," David Lindsay-Abaire

Best performance by an actor in a leading role in a musical: J. Harrison Ghee, "Some Like It Hot"

Best performance by an actor in a featured role in a musical: Alex Newell, "Shucked."

Best performance by an actress in a featured role in a play: Miriam Silverman, "The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window"

Best performance by an actress in a featured role in a musical: Bonnie Milligan, "Kimberly Akimbo"

Best performance by an actor in a featured role in a play: Brandon Uranowitz, "Leopoldstadt"

Best direction of a play: Patrick Marber, "Leopoldstadt"

Best direction of a musical: Michael Arden, "Parade"

Best choreography: Casey Nicholaw, "Some Like It Hot"

Best original score: "Kimberly Akimbo," Music: Jeanine Tesori, Lyrics: David Lindsay-Abaire

Best orchestrations: Charlie Rosen and Bryan Carter, "Some Like It Hot"

Best costume of a musical: Gregg Barnes, "Some Like It Hot"

Best costume of a play: Brigitte Reiffenstuel, "Leopoldstadt"

Best lighting design of a play: Tim Lutkin, "Life of Pi"

Best lighting design of a musical: Natasha Katz, "Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street"

