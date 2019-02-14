Senate to Vote on Trump's Attorney General Pick

The U.S. Senate is scheduled to vote Thursday on the confirmation of U.S. President Donald Trump's pick for attorney general, William Barr.

Barr, who served as attorney general under President George H. W. Bush, was selected by Trump to succeed Jeff Sessions, whom the president ousted over his recusal from oversight of the Russia investigation.

During his confirmation hearings last month, Barr came under scrutiny by Senate Democrats for a memo he wrote last year criticizing special counsel Robert Mueller for examining whether Trump tried to obstruct the investigation.

Barr testified that memo was "narrow in scope" and that he'll allow the special counsel to complete his investigation without any interference.

Many Democrats are expected to oppose Barr out of concern he might not fully make public any findings Mueller may produce. But Barr's confirmation is virtually assured in the Republican-controlled Senate.

Barr is widely expected to back many of Trump's tough immigration policies.