Senate Votes Unanimously on Two Bills to Punish Russia

The U.S. Senate Thursday unanimously passed two bills it says will add pressure on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine in February.

One bill makes into law U.S. President Joe Biden’s executive order’s ban on importing Russian oil and liquified natural gas.

Before the war, the U.S. only imported a small amount of energy from Russia.

The other would end Belarus and Russia’s “most favored nation” trade status and would allow Biden to impose higher tariffs on Russian products like steel and aluminum.

"Ending normal trade relations hammers home that Putin has made Russia into a full-fledged pariah state," said Democratic Senator Ron Wyden, chairman of the Senate Finance Committee.

The bills would allow a return to more normal trade relations with Russia under “certain conditions,” The Associated Press reported.

Both bills will now head to the House of Representatives, where they are expected to pass.

Some information in this report comes from The Associated Press.