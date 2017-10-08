Accessibility links

Languages
USA

Senator Corker Likens White House to 'Adult Day Care'

  • VOA News
FILE - Sen. Bob Corker (R-TN) speaks with reporters after announcing his retirement at the conclusion of his term on Capitol Hill in Washington, Sept. 26, 2017.

U.S. President Donald Trump exchanged derogatory tweets with Tennessee Senator Bob Corker of his own party Sunday.

Trump wrote that he had refused to endorse Corker for a re-election race which led the senator to drop out, saying Corker had "begged" for the endorsement.

"He is also largely responsible for the horrendous Iran Deal!" Trump wrote. "Hence, I would fully expect Corker to be a negative voice and stand in the way of our great agenda. Didn't have the guts to run!"

Corker shot back on Twitter minutes later.

"It's a shame the White House has become an adult day care center," he wrote. "Someone obviously missed their shift this morning."


Corker, chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, was a prominent supporter of Trump during his 2016 presidential campaign, but has become increasingly critical of his fellow Republican since his time in the White House.

Related

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG