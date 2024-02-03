Accessibility links

Senegal's Leader Postpones Feb. 25 Presidential Vote

FILE - Senegalese President Macky Sall, center, leaves the presidential palace in Dakar on April 28, 2023. In an address to the nation, Sall on Feb. 3, 2024, announced the indefinite postponement of the presidential election scheduled for Feb. 25.
DAKAR, Senegal — 

Senegalese President Macky Sall has postponed February 25 presidential elections in a decree announced Saturday, citing controversies over the disqualification of some candidates and allegations of corruption in election-related cases.

Sall said he signed a decree repealing the law that convened the electoral body just as campaigning was set to begin in one of West Africa’s most stable democracies.

“These murky conditions could seriously harm the credibility of the election by creating the seeds of pre- and post-electoral litigation,” the Senegalese leader said, without announcing a new date for the vote.

