Senegal Win Puts Hosts Qatar on Brink of World Cup Elimination

Senegal strikers Boulaye Dia, Famara Diedhiou and Bamba Dieng scored to secure a deserved 3-1 victory over Qatar and send the host nation to the brink of elimination following their World Cup Group A clash at Al Thumama Stadium on Friday.

Senegal meets Ecuador in a final pool clash on Tuesday, while Qatar will be out of the tournament if Netherlands beats Ecuador or that match ends in a draw later on Friday.

A howler from Boualem Khoukhi allowed Dia to net the opener 4 minutes before halftime when the defender got the ball caught under his feet as he tried to clear before Diedhiou headed in a second and Dieng made sure of the win late on.

Qatar scored its first ever World Cup goal with 12 minutes of ordinary time remaining as Ghana-born striker Mohammed Muntari headed in Ismail Mohamad's cross, but the rare moment of celebration for the home supporters proved only a consolation.