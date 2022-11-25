Accessibility links

Senegal Win Puts Hosts Qatar on Brink of World Cup Elimination

Senegal's Edouard Mendy shakes hands with Nampalys Mendy as teammates applaud fans after the match at Al Thumama Stadium, Doha, Qatar, Nov. 25, 2022

Senegal strikers Boulaye Dia, Famara Diedhiou and Bamba Dieng scored to secure a deserved 3-1 victory over Qatar and send the host nation to the brink of elimination following their World Cup Group A clash at Al Thumama Stadium on Friday.

Senegal meets Ecuador in a final pool clash on Tuesday, while Qatar will be out of the tournament if Netherlands beats Ecuador or that match ends in a draw later on Friday.

A howler from Boualem Khoukhi allowed Dia to net the opener 4 minutes before halftime when the defender got the ball caught under his feet as he tried to clear before Diedhiou headed in a second and Dieng made sure of the win late on.

Qatar scored its first ever World Cup goal with 12 minutes of ordinary time remaining as Ghana-born striker Mohammed Muntari headed in Ismail Mohamad's cross, but the rare moment of celebration for the home supporters proved only a consolation.

