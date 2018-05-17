Senior Pro-Islamic State Leader Killed in Pakistan

Pakistani authorities say security forces have hunted down and killed a senior pro-Islamic State militant commander wanted for slaughtering more than 100 minority Shi’ite Muslims and police personnel.

The overnight raid, carried out on a tip in southwestern Pakistan’s Baluchistan province, also killed two Afghan suicide bombers and security forces captured what army statement on Thursday described as one “injured terrorist.”

The army’s statement added that an ensuing intense firefight left a military intelligence officer dead and four soldiers wounded, two of them in critical condition.

The Pakistani military identified the slain extremist commander as Salman Badeni, saying he headed the banned Sunni militant group, Lashkar-e-Jhangvi (LeJ), in the province.

LeJ is believed to have aligned itself with IS since the Middle East-based terrorist group launched its extremist activities in Afghanistan-Pakistan region three years ago.

Military officials described the killing of Badeni and the uncovering of his group as a “major achievement,” saying they were “involved in targeted killings of innocent Hazara [Shi’ite] community and police.”

The military also released a picture of Badeni’s bullet-riddled body, photos of ammunition, and bomb-making material recovered during Wednesday's raid.

Repeated suicide bombings and targeted attacks in recent years have killed thousands of ethnic Hazaras mostly based in and around the city. The victim families and Hazara activists have frequently protested against a lack of security for their community.

Earlier this month, Pakistan’s army chief, General Qamar Javed Bajwa personally intervened and persuaded protesters to end their hunger strike against the recent spate of deadly attacks on Hazaras. Statements carried by the Islamic State group’s Amaq News Agency, the group’s global propaganda instrument, have claimed responsibly for a majority of these attacks.

The increasing footprint of IS in Baluchistan, coupled with an ongoing low-level Baluch separatist insurgency, is a major security concern for the multibillion dollar China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, known as CPEC. The largest Pakistani province hosts the deep-water port of Gwadar and a number of infrastructure projects being run and built under CPEC.