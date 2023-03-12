Accessibility links

Seoul: North Korea Conducts Submarine-Launched Missile Test

A man watches a TV screen showing footage of North Korea launching a missile from a submarine, during a news program at Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Oct. 20, 2021.
Seoul — 

South Korea says North Korea has test-fired a missile from a submarine.

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement Monday it detected the North Korean missile launch from a submarine Sunday in the waters near the North's eastern port city of Sinpo.

South Korean and U.S. intelligence authorities were analyzing details of the launch, according to South Korean authorities. It's the latest weapons test by North Korea this year.

Sunday's launch came before the U.S. and South Korean militaries begin large-scale joint military drills that North Korea views as a rehearsal for invasion.

