Separate Blasts Kill 2 in Somalia 

Attacks in Somalia have killed a security officer and a man who was released from an Italian prison after being held 16 years in a wrongful conviction case.

Authorities say the first explosive device targeted a vehicle carrying the police officer in the town of Afgooye, 30 kilometers southwest of the capital Mogadishu. He was identified as Mohamed Abdi Madobe.

Security officials in Afgooye confirmed to VOA that the officer was killed when a landmine planted near a river bridge targeted his vehicle.

Al-Shabab militants claimed responsibility.

The second incident killed a man who served close to 16 years in an Italian prison.

Omar Hashi Hassan was killed by a bomb attached to his car in Mogadishu's Dharkenley district, according to Somali police spokesman Abdifatah Adan, who spoke to VOA by phone.

Hassan was convicted for the March 20, 1994, murder of Italian reporter Ilaria Alpi and her cameraman, Milan Hrovatin. Hassan was later acquitted after it was determined he was wrongfully convicted.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the bombing in Mogadishu.