Day in Photos

September 1, 2023

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

1 A Harry Potter fan, dressed as Dobby, attends Back to Hogwarts Day at Kings Cross Station in London, Britain.
2 Relatives and friends react during a funeral ceremony for Ukrainian military pilots who were killed Tuesday when two helicopters crashed in Donetsk region, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, at a wake in Poltava, Ukraine.
3 Honda Spanish rider Marc Marquez crashes during the first MotoGP free practice session of the Moto Grand Prix of Catalonia at the Circuit de Catalunya in Montmelo on the outskirts of Barcelona.
4 A Palestinian militant shoots at Israeli forces as they take up position near a house where a Palestinian militant is hiding during a raid near Tubas in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

