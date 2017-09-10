Accessibility links

Day in Photos

September 10, 2017

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Cubans wade through a flooded street near the Malecon in Havana. Deadly Hurricane Irma battered central Cuba, knocking down power lines, uprooting trees and ripping the roofs off homes as it headed towards Florida.
Ammar Hammasho from Syria who lives in Cyprus, kisses his children who arrived at the refugee camp in Kokkinotrimithia outside Nicosia, Cyprus.
Participants paddle in hollowed out giant pumpkins during the traditional pumpkin paddling in Fambach near Schmalkalden, central Germany.
Moto 2 rider Xavier Simeon of Belgium falls off his bike during the San Marino Motorcycle Grand Prix at the Misano circuit in Misano Adriatico, Italy.
