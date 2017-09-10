A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Show more
1
Cubans wade through a flooded street near the Malecon in Havana. Deadly Hurricane Irma battered central Cuba, knocking down power lines, uprooting trees and ripping the roofs off homes as it headed towards Florida.
2
Ammar Hammasho from Syria who lives in Cyprus, kisses his children who arrived at the refugee camp in Kokkinotrimithia outside Nicosia, Cyprus.
3
Participants paddle in hollowed out giant pumpkins during the traditional pumpkin paddling in Fambach near Schmalkalden, central Germany.
4
Moto 2 rider Xavier Simeon of Belgium falls off his bike during the San Marino Motorcycle Grand Prix at the Misano circuit in Misano Adriatico, Italy.