Day in Photos

September 10, 2018

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Photo provided by NASA shows Hurricane Florence from the International Space Station as it threatens the U.S. East Coast.
Oil glows of a member of the Sri Lankan coast guard as he removes oil from a beach after an oil spill in Uswetakeiyawa.
Fireworks explode over participants carrying torches during a torchlight procession during the celebration marking the 70th anniversary of North Korea&#39;s foundation in Pyongyang, North Korea.
Rescuers carry the dead body of an unidentified man from the scene of an explosion to an ambulance in Hodan district, Mogadishu, Somalia.
