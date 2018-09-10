Accessibility links
Day in Photos
September 10, 2018
September 10, 2018 2:27 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Photo provided by NASA shows Hurricane Florence from the International Space Station as it threatens the U.S. East Coast.
3
Oil glows of a member of the Sri Lankan coast guard as he removes oil from a beach after an oil spill in Uswetakeiyawa.
4
Fireworks explode over participants carrying torches during a torchlight procession during the celebration marking the 70th anniversary of North Korea's foundation in Pyongyang, North Korea.
5
Rescuers carry the dead body of an unidentified man from the scene of an explosion to an ambulance in Hodan district, Mogadishu, Somalia.
September 10, 2018
