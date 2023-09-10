Accessibility links
Breaking News
Day in Photos
September 10, 2023
September 10, 2023 1:27 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
A woman looks on as demonstrators attend a rally-march ahead of the 50th anniversary of the 1973 Chilean military coup, in Santiago, Chile.
2
Indonesian Marines fire an artillery round during an amphibious landing operation at the Super Garuda Shield multi-national military exercise in Situbondo, East Java, Indonesia.
3
A woman reacts to the death of relatives in an earthquake in the mountain village of Tafeghaghte, southwest of Marrakesh, Morocco. Moroccans mourned the victims of a devastating earthquake that killed more than 2,000 people as the first foreign rescuers flew to help search the rubble of flattened villages.
4
Locals are evacuated from a flooded area, in the aftermath of Storm Daniel, in Larissa, Greece.
September 10, 2023
