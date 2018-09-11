Accessibility links
Previous
Next
Breaking News
Previous
Next
Live
International Edition 1305 EDT
International Edition
VOA1 – The Hits
Day in Photos
September 11, 2018
September 11, 2018 2:45 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
A man with his body covered with bees poses for a picture in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia.
2
U.S. Army Reserve Sgt. Edwin Morales honors his cousin Ruben Correa during ceremonies marking the 17th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 attacks on the World Trade Center, at the National 9/11 Memorial and Museum in New York.
3
Pro-independence demonstrators fill up La Diagonal, one of Barcelona's main avenues, during the Catalan National Day in Barcelona, Spain.
4
Members of the public pay their respects as the coffin of former U.N. Secretary-General Kofi Annan lies in state at the Accra International Conference Center in Ghana.
September 11, 2018
