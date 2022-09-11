Accessibility links
Breaking News
Day in Photos
September 11, 2022
September 11, 2022 2:11 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
From 2nd right, Vice Admiral Timothy Laurence, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Sophie, Countess of Wessex watch as the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped with the Royal Standard of Scotland, completes its journey from Balmoral to the Palace of Holyroodhouse, where it will lie in rest for a day, in Edinburgh.
2
The hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped with the Royal Standard of Scotland, passes along Canongate towards the Royal Mile as it completes its journey from Balmoral to the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, Scotland.
3
The Lord Lyon King of Arms reads a public Proclamation to the people of Scotland to announce the Accession of King Charles III, outside St Giles Cathedral, on the Royal Mile, in Edinburgh.
4
High Court judges attend the Accession Proclamation Ceremony for Britain's King Charles, following the death of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, at Mercat Cross, in Edinburgh, Scotland.
September 11, 2022
