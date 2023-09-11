Accessibility links

September 11, 2023

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

A resident sits in the shade of an umbrella near a mosque and buildings damaged by the September 8 earthquake in the village of Moulay Brahim in al-Haouz province in the High Atlas mountains of central Morocco.
A trader photographs a list of names displayed on a screen of victims of the September 11, 2001 attacks on the 22nd anniversary, on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange, in New York City.
A father holds his son&#39;s picture as he attends a ceremony marking the 21st anniversary of the September 11, 2001 attacks on the World Trade Center at the 9/11 Memorial and Museum in the Manhattan borough of New York City.
People wait as the road is blocked for the convoy carrying U.S. President Joe Biden in Hanoi following a two-day visit to Vietnam.
