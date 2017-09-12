Accessibility links

September 12, 2017

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
With a photo of former Apple co-founder and CEO Steve Jobs projected in the background, Apple CEO Tim Cook kicks off the event for a new product announcement at the Steve Jobs Theater on the new Apple campus in Cupertino, California.
A girl runs near a damaged site in the Quneitra countryside, Syria.
Passengers are seen inside a tram in Kyiv, Ukraine, Sept. 11, 2017.
Residents wade and ride on pedicabs along a partially flooded road, in Las Pinas Metro Manila as a storm sweeps across the main Luzon island, Philippines.
