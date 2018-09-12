Accessibility links
Day in Photos
September 12, 2018
September 12, 2018 2:50 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
A high-definition video camera outside the space station captured stark and sobering views of Hurricane Florence, a Category 3 storm. "It's chilling, even from space," said European Space Agency astronaut Alexander Gerst, who currently is living and working aboard the International Space Station as a member of the Expedition 56 crew.
2
A police vehicle patrols the beach ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Florence in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, Sept. 11, 2018.
3
Farmers harvest lotus roots in Haian in China's eastern Jiangsu province.
4
Scientist Laura Martinez-Suz examines the Calvatia Gigantea fungus, one of the largest, once also called puffball, at Kew Gardens' fungarium in London, Sept. 11, 2018.
September 12, 2018
