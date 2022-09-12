Accessibility links
Breaking News
Day in Photos
September 12, 2022
September 12, 2022
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
From left, Prince Edward, Prince Andrew, King Charles III, Camilla, the Queen Consort, Princess Anne and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, look on as the Duke of Hamilton places the Crown of Scotland on the coffin during the Service of Prayer and Reflection for the Life of Queen Elizabeth II at St. Giles' Cathedral, Edinburgh, Scotland.
King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort, listen to Speaker of the House of Commons Sir Lindsay Hoyle, in Westminster Hall in London, where both Houses of Parliament met to express their condolences, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
A young girl holds a Paddington bear and a Corgi dog stuffed toys while waiting to watch the Procession of Queen Elizabeth's coffin from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to St. Giles' Cathedral on the Royal Mile in Edinburgh, Scotland.
A woman leaves flowers at Hillsborough Castle, following the death of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, at Royal Hillsborough, Northern Ireland.
September 12, 2022
