Accessibility links

Languages
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News
Day in Photos

September 12, 2022

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

From left, Prince Edward, Prince Andrew, King Charles III, Camilla, the Queen Consort, Princess Anne and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, look on as the Duke of Hamilton places the Crown of Scotland on the coffin during the Service of Prayer and Reflection for the Life of Queen Elizabeth II at St. Giles&#39; Cathedral, Edinburgh, Scotland.
1 From left, Prince Edward, Prince Andrew, King Charles III, Camilla, the Queen Consort, Princess Anne and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, look on as the Duke of Hamilton places the Crown of Scotland on the coffin during the Service of Prayer and Reflection for the Life of Queen Elizabeth II at St. Giles' Cathedral, Edinburgh, Scotland.
King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort, listen to Speaker of the House of Commons Sir Lindsay Hoyle, in Westminster Hall in London, where both Houses of Parliament met to express their condolences, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
2 King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort, listen to Speaker of the House of Commons Sir Lindsay Hoyle, in Westminster Hall in London, where both Houses of Parliament met to express their condolences, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
A young girl holds a Paddington bear and a Corgi dog stuffed toys while waiting to watch the Procession of Queen Elizabeth&#39;s coffin from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to St. Giles&#39; Cathedral on the Royal Mile in Edinburgh, Scotland.
3 A young girl holds a Paddington bear and a Corgi dog stuffed toys while waiting to watch the Procession of Queen Elizabeth's coffin from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to St. Giles' Cathedral on the Royal Mile in Edinburgh, Scotland.
A woman leaves flowers at Hillsborough Castle, following the death of Britain&#39;s Queen Elizabeth, at Royal Hillsborough, Northern Ireland.
4 A woman leaves flowers at Hillsborough Castle, following the death of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, at Royal Hillsborough, Northern Ireland.

Load more

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG