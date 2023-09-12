Accessibility links

September 12, 2023

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

Rescuers pull American researcher Mark Dickey out of Morca cave near Anamur, south Turkey. Teams from across Europe had rushed to Morca cave in southern Turkey&#39;s Taurus Mountains to aid Dickey, a 40-year-old experienced caver who became seriously ill on Sept. 2 with stomach bleeding.
Law enforcement officers stand guard as the search for escaped convict Danelo Cavalcante continues in Pottstown, Pennsylvania.
Overturned cars lay among other debris caused by flash floods in Derna, eastern Libya, Sept. 11, 2023.&nbsp;Flash floods in eastern Libya killed more than 2,300 people in the Mediterranean coastal city of Derna alone, the emergency services of the Tripoli-based government said.
Apple CEO Tim Cook waves as he walks to the stage during an announcement of new products on the Apple campus in Cupertino, California.
