Day in Photos
September 13, 2018
September 13, 2018 3:08 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Thousands of wading birds move onto dry sandbanks during the month's highest tides at the Wash Estuary, in Norfolk, Britain.
2
Karim Asir, 25, Afghanistan's Charlie Chaplin, exercises during his rehearsals in Kabul.
3
People salvage construction material at a demolition site with precariously tilting rubble after government bulldozers knocked down a mall said to be illegal for having been built on a river bed, in the Kenyan capital, Nairobi.
4
A Buddhist monk watches the Vostok-2018 (East-2018) military drills at Tsugol training ground, not far from the borders with China, and Mongolia in Siberia.
September 13, 2018
